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January 9th, 2022
Many call themselves Christians but compromise or explain away the Word of God. Believe in God and His Word above the deceptive teachings of men and you will be set free from the doctrines of devils which hold so many people captive. All scripture is profitable for doctrine (2 Tim 3:16) and every single word out of God's mouth is true and preserved forever (Ps 12:6-7).
"Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men." 1 Corinthians 1:25