Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Foolishness of God
10 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

January 9th, 2022

Many call themselves Christians but compromise or explain away the Word of God. Believe in God and His Word above the deceptive teachings of men and you will be set free from the doctrines of devils which hold so many people captive. All scripture is profitable for doctrine (2 Tim 3:16) and every single word out of God's mouth is true and preserved forever (Ps 12:6-7).

"Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men." 1 Corinthians 1:25

Keywords
christjesuschristianchurchpsalmsermondean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket