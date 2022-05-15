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The Ascended Masters Deception and the Violet Flame black Magic Ritual
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175 views • May 15, 2022
Sources: "Who are the Ascended Masters and 7 Creator Rays? *Who is Yahweh? *And More *Q&A"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwkE-Xy9kwE
"Ascended Masters or Angelic Demons ?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNv72A4NG4o
"Blowing the Whistle on Enlightenment: Confessions of a New Age Heretic" By Bronte Baxter
https://brontebaxter.wordpress.com/blowing-the-whistle-on-enlightenment-confessions-of-a-new-age-heretic/
The numbered articles listed in this blog’s “Page Index” are chapters in a free, downloadable online book: “Blowing the Whistle on Enlightenment: Confessions of a New Age Heretic,” by Bronte Baxter. To read or download a chapter, click on the chapter title below. These chapters were originally published as blog articles on this website. For your convenience, they have been extracted from the other blog articles and compiled as a unit here. The chapters build on each other, so it pays to read them in order. Feel free to leave any comments of your own at the bottom of each one.
Chapter 1: The Hidden Agenda of Mantra Meditation
Chapter 2: Where Have All the Flower Children Gone? – Part One
Chapter 3: Where Have All the Flower Children Gone? – Part Two
Chapter 4: When Deepest Cherished Beliefs Come Tumbling Down
Chapter 5: Tracking the Crack in the Universe (Loosh 101)
Chapter 6: The Forgotten Key to Freedom (Loosh 102)
Chapter 7: Enlightenement: From Siphoning to Assimilation
Chapter 8: Catching More Flies with Honey: How ‘Love’ and ‘Oneness’ Teachings Are Used to Disempower
Chapter 9: Amma, the Mother Saint – Hugging Away Your Personhood
Chapter 10: Creating Reality from Thought
Chapter 11: Goal of ‘The Oneness Doctrine’: Kill Everything Oneness Kills Cares About
Chapter 12: Human Will: the Forgotten Freedom Faculty
Chapter 13: The Power of Will (Continued)
Chapter 14: Brahman: the Doughnut that Eats Itself
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwkE-Xy9kwE
"Ascended Masters or Angelic Demons ?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNv72A4NG4o
"Blowing the Whistle on Enlightenment: Confessions of a New Age Heretic" By Bronte Baxter
https://brontebaxter.wordpress.com/blowing-the-whistle-on-enlightenment-confessions-of-a-new-age-heretic/
The numbered articles listed in this blog’s “Page Index” are chapters in a free, downloadable online book: “Blowing the Whistle on Enlightenment: Confessions of a New Age Heretic,” by Bronte Baxter. To read or download a chapter, click on the chapter title below. These chapters were originally published as blog articles on this website. For your convenience, they have been extracted from the other blog articles and compiled as a unit here. The chapters build on each other, so it pays to read them in order. Feel free to leave any comments of your own at the bottom of each one.
Chapter 1: The Hidden Agenda of Mantra Meditation
Chapter 2: Where Have All the Flower Children Gone? – Part One
Chapter 3: Where Have All the Flower Children Gone? – Part Two
Chapter 4: When Deepest Cherished Beliefs Come Tumbling Down
Chapter 5: Tracking the Crack in the Universe (Loosh 101)
Chapter 6: The Forgotten Key to Freedom (Loosh 102)
Chapter 7: Enlightenement: From Siphoning to Assimilation
Chapter 8: Catching More Flies with Honey: How ‘Love’ and ‘Oneness’ Teachings Are Used to Disempower
Chapter 9: Amma, the Mother Saint – Hugging Away Your Personhood
Chapter 10: Creating Reality from Thought
Chapter 11: Goal of ‘The Oneness Doctrine’: Kill Everything Oneness Kills Cares About
Chapter 12: Human Will: the Forgotten Freedom Faculty
Chapter 13: The Power of Will (Continued)
Chapter 14: Brahman: the Doughnut that Eats Itself
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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