2024-2-21 what the church is in need of, is, a prophet

~the first 10 minutes warn you about having a smartphone. There was a time when it was beneficial, but now you are going to have to make the decision to get rid of it. It tracks you, they know where you are at all times. They know how fast you drive, what you spend your time looking at. They know everything about you! and you have your own personal AI on that thing that is summarizing and ranking and doing all sorts of the nefarious things that you don't want it to be doing...............its all against you!!!! and it will be used against you!!!! and you don't even know how addicted you are, until you try to put it down. You have to get rid of it! and you have to learn to live outside their system that they are creating. You will never learn, if that thing is in your hand. I tossed mine into the fireplace when I saw the power it had on me. Get rid of it.





~skip to 10 minutes if you just want to hear the message...repent of x-tianity, come out of man's church, and become and Israelite with Yahuah in the wilderness. You must be tried, and you must be proved, and unless you come, there will be no baptism. There is only one God, and one son, christ Yahusha, and one faith like abraham to come out, and one covenant to be written into your heart, and one kingdom to seek above all things. All else are fakes to hinder, to entertain and seduce you, and that shall find their latter end as being judged by fire by that beast. We are warned. But only they who have faith will come. Praise God.









[email protected]



