112-Richard Urban-To break the generational cycle of outside of wedlock birth, we need a revolution of abstinence-centered education.

There is only one way to break the generational cycle of out of wedlock birth.
We must teach youth the benefits of sexual abstinence before marriage.
This will help them to achieve success and happiness.
