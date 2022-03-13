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OTHER TRIBULATION DREAMS
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85 views • March 13, 2022
Please see my website at: http://www.tonylamb.org
I have had many dreams about the Time of Sorrows and the Tribulation.
In this video, I talk about coming food shortages and cannibalism that is coming. The media talks about cannibalism. Movie stars talk about cannibalism, famous people say it's time to eat aborted babies for their nutritional value. It's all designed to desensitize people to cannibalism.
To make cannibalism more acceptable.
Food shortages are coming, cannibalism is also coming.
I am sorry if this offends you, I only want you to know what is coming for those left behind after the Rapture and for all who enter the Tribulation.
I am just an old broke down disabled Vietnam era Veteran who can barely walk, BUT God saw value in me and God sees value in you and God has a work for you to do as well.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a FREE KJV Bible and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
I have had many dreams about the Time of Sorrows and the Tribulation.
In this video, I talk about coming food shortages and cannibalism that is coming. The media talks about cannibalism. Movie stars talk about cannibalism, famous people say it's time to eat aborted babies for their nutritional value. It's all designed to desensitize people to cannibalism.
To make cannibalism more acceptable.
Food shortages are coming, cannibalism is also coming.
I am sorry if this offends you, I only want you to know what is coming for those left behind after the Rapture and for all who enter the Tribulation.
I am just an old broke down disabled Vietnam era Veteran who can barely walk, BUT God saw value in me and God sees value in you and God has a work for you to do as well.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a FREE KJV Bible and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
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