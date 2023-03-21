Al presidente de México se le aproxima una disyuntiva muy grande: apoyar el narco o apoyar al Estado profundo.
Solo puede elegir una.
Indudablemente, AMLO elegirá apoyar al Estado profundo, ya que ellos le asistirán en llevar a cabo su visión de la 4T en el nuevo orden mundial, ya que los derechistas de Davos son colaboradores ocultos de los izquierdistas en México.
AMLO traicionará al narco. Es cuestión de tiempo. Pregunta: ¿Qué hará el narco cuando el presidente de México les dé la media vuelta?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.