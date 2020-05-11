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SHOW NO. 42 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Apr. 29th, 2020)
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8 views • May 11, 2020
This was another “Corona Virus” special edition episode discussing the legal and constitutional limits on federal and state emergency powers, of particular relevance given federal and state implementation of emergency Corona Virus measures that have severely limited or in some cases outlawed the exercise of freedoms frequently taken for granted in the pre-outbreak U.S.A.
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