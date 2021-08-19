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Rochelle Walensky Vaccine Fail Freudian Slip
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166 views • August 19, 2021
Rochelle Walensky knows it. Everyone knows it and it slipped out. The vaccine is a failure in every way, shape and form. It's killing people and yet the petal is to the metal. The vaccine was never meant to provide immunity. They messed up. There is supposed to be one "vaccine" for symptoms and one vaccine for immunity. They accidently told the media to propagandize the immunity aspect and the data shows it did not provide immunity.
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