10/16/2022 -- New Large M6.3 (M6.7) Earthquake strikes -- SHUT DOWN LIVE WHILE SHOWING

This update is rated R for language. I drop an accidental F bomb. Sorry.. but I was upset talking about scientific censorship, and faking the earthquake information. I get upset when people do that.
Someone has a problem with me calling out the professionals. Someone shut off my stream while I was calling them out. Lucky I was recording!
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and they sure seem desperate to stop what I'm doing.
I'm watching for a M8.0 range quake in the next few days, and suddenly all the deep earthquakes stop WORLD WIDE?! Yeah right.. sure guys.. whatever you say!
It would appear someone (or some group) is committing scientific fraud in regards the seismic info from the professionals.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.