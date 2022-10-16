Create New Account
10/16/2022 -- New Large M6.3 (M6.7) Earthquake strikes -- SHUT DOWN LIVE WHILE SHOWING
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

This update is rated R for language. I drop an accidental F bomb. Sorry.. but I was upset talking about scientific censorship, and faking the earthquake information. I get upset when people do that.

Someone has a problem with me calling out the professionals. Someone shut off my stream while I was calling them out. Lucky I was recording!

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and they sure seem desperate to stop what I'm doing.

I'm watching for a M8.0 range quake in the next few days, and suddenly all the deep earthquakes stop WORLD WIDE?! Yeah right.. sure guys.. whatever you say!

It would appear someone (or some group) is committing scientific fraud in regards the seismic info from the professionals.


Dutch Sinse

