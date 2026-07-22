original song, I AM that I AM.

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I DO NOT trust joshua, anymore whatsoever at all. He needs to repent for all the sins of lying to everybody & he has been proven false, that means he was lying about hearing from God, based on failed wrong dates. joshua will be judged by God, for his multiple lies & unrepentance. Pray for joshua to repent.