What Adolf Hitler said about the Boers

I decided to look in Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf (My Struggle) to see what he said about the Boers. Few know of his obsession with the Boers when he was a young man. In Mein Kampf I found many references which indicated that Hitler had a knowledge even of the black tribes that live in South Africa. I found MANY references to God, God's image, the Creator and the Christian religion. I read and discuss many of the things which he raised then which are even more valid and important today than when he raised them. I think you'll be astounded by the massive intellectual insights of Hitler and you'll see too how much he cared for the white race in general.