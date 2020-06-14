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What Adolf Hitler said about the Boers
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49 views • June 14, 2020
I decided to look in Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf (My Struggle) to see what he said about the Boers. Few know of his obsession with the Boers when he was a young man. In Mein Kampf I found many references which indicated that Hitler had a knowledge even of the black tribes that live in South Africa. I found MANY references to God, God's image, the Creator and the Christian religion. I read and discuss many of the things which he raised then which are even more valid and important today than when he raised them. I think you'll be astounded by the massive intellectual insights of Hitler and you'll see too how much he cared for the white race in general.
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