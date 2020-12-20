More Junk for Christmas?

Christmas, birthdays, and other celebrations are generally seen as happy times. But reality is that more and more people are growing tired of celebrations like Christmas. As it becomes more about who can give the better gift, rather than about celebrating anything spiritual. You may need to change the way you celebrate! The cult of materialism has led to a worldwide obsession with trinkets and gadgets, whereas the key to happiness may just be to rid yourself of junk. Less stuff, happier life! You can get out of the materialism trap now and fill the spiritual void with something better than junk.