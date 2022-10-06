Debriefing-sf ….. securing your own family wban pan and avoiding sosa mosa

neutrino bombs at nano scale still need cyber nano which is generative on the lo pan and low spectrum tthz for energy harvesting k hop routing protocols already blockahin attchd w digi id
security buffers include
turn down the wireless into lower 802.1 spectrum
biofield practice
random shielding spaces within the home
*i will bb with video on this from tv and pre video with the lead up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.