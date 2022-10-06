Debriefing-sf ….. securing your own family wban pan and avoiding sosa mosa

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neutrino bombs at nano scale still need cyber nano which is generative on the lo pan and low spectrum tthz for energy harvesting k hop routing protocols already blockahin attchd w digi id
security buffers include
turn down the wireless into lower 802.1 spectrum
biofield practice
random shielding spaces within the home
*i will bb with video on this from tv and pre video with the lead up