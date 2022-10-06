Debriefing-sf ….. securing your own family wban pan and avoiding sosa mosa

neutrino bombs at nano scale still need cyber nano which is generative on the lo pan and low spectrum tthz for energy harvesting k hop routing protocols already blockahin attchd w digi id



security buffers include

turn down the wireless into lower 802.1 spectrum

biofield practice

random shielding spaces within the home

*i will bb with video on this from tv and pre video with the lead up

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.9BBE8AB9-EC92-4BF6-A506-8F642134A250#a