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BASES2015 Daganac'h The Divine Feminine Lecture
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43 views • January 23, 2022
Daganac'h also known as Miranda Linda Weisz , delivers this lecture at the second Bases International conference, held at St John's Theatre on the Hill, in Marlborough, Wiltshire.
on the Divine Feminine.
Tragically she passed on very young, so this is also in respect for her work, and contribution through her beautiful book Star * Avatar: Emergence of a Messiah.
on the Divine Feminine.
Tragically she passed on very young, so this is also in respect for her work, and contribution through her beautiful book Star * Avatar: Emergence of a Messiah.
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