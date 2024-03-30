[Feb 6, 2024] CuttingEdge Daily: Saying goodbye to John and Patricia

Saying goodbye to John and Patricia:

There are always going to be rumors, but let’s just deal with truths.

John made a decision that he thought was best for his family and finances and I understand his decision. Pray for him and his family that whatever they do God is at the heart of it. They will be surely missed by me and many.

That being said, this group will be shutdown within 24 hours. Blessings to all of you and I am praying for you.

