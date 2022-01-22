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22 January 22 Freedom Rally Melbourne
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103 views • January 22, 2022
We joined with many other nations of the world for this freedom rally. There was a great band of drummers in the march and I had the good fortune to be near them. I was able to use them as a sound background for something different and dynamic. It was a grueling walk from Parliament through the city with temperatures in the mid thirties (Celsius) before we arrived at Carlton Gardens and the shade. It was a blessed relief to rest on the grass to hear the speeches and songs. Not sure the number there but it should be past 20,000.
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