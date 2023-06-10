Corona Pandemic - The Act of Global Terrorism and Financial Robbery | www.kla.tv/26262

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„Science
has been hijacked!" In order to prevent a pretended health alliance from
yet being completely transformed into a profit-driven terrorist structure, Dr.
David Martin, in his extraordinary speech at the 3rd International COVID Summit
in the European Parliament, makes the following demands: No more weaponization
of nature, period. No more profiting from functional research. No more
patronizing of science by self-interest corporations unless they assume 100%
product liability for every injury and death they cause.
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26262
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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://rumble.com/v2ncp8w-dr-david-e.-martin-phd-covid-summit-european-union-parliament-may-2023.html
M.CAM company profile founded by Dr. Martin
https://www.m-cam.com/about-us/
Covid Reappraisal in the European Parliament - For Freedom and Justice
https://www.kla.tv/26105