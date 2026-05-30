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Antifa RIOTS Explode in New Jersey as Governor STOPS Police from Stopping the INSURRECTION
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BREAKING RIGHT NOW in Newark, NJ – Antifa militants are launching repeated attacks on the ICE detention facility, blocking roads, clashing with agents, and turning Memorial Day into chaos while the New Jersey Governor allegedly ties the hands of local police! Is this the left's latest insurrection to undermine America from within? Like, comment, and share if you want law and order restored! #DefendAmerica#AntifaRiots #NewJerseyInsurrection #ICEAttacks #GovernorSherrill #NewarkChaos #LawAndOrder #AmericaFirst #AntifaTerror #StopTheRiots #ChinaInfluence
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