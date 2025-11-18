Remote Viewing ETs, the Moon & Our Future – Paul Elder with Brian Ruhe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada’s foremost remote viewer, Paul Elder, returns on Nov. 17, 2025 to talk about ET disclosure, the artificial Moon, and remote viewing ET bases in connection with my ET Hypothesis & Sources.
Paul shares:
• His friendship with Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell and what Edgar really thought about the Moon landings and UFOs
• Why some remote viewers believe ETs warned humanity off the Moon for 50 years – and why everyone is suddenly going back now
• The idea that the Moon is artificial, towed into place to make life on Earth possible, with ET bases on the far side
• His direct encounters with the Greys – both in remote viewing and in his bedroom – and why he sees them as non-malevolent
• How Stargate remote viewers, the Monroe Institute, Skip Atwater, Joe McMoneagle and others opened the door to ET contact
• Why he believes we’re on the verge of a huge leap in ET disclosure in the next 1–2 years
• The role of Big Pharma, religion and governments in resisting disclosure
• Star seeds / psychic children, blindfold reading, and why kids may be the truly gifted psychics
• Hopes and concerns about AI, lost jobs and humanity’s adaptation in a rapidly changing world
We also contrast Paul’s positive view of ET intentions with my own ET Hypothesis (mantids, greys, reptilians and a kind of galactic federation), and talk about gradual vs. sudden disclosure.
📘 Paul’s book: Eyes of an Angel – available on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Eyes-Angel-Travel-Spirit-Reality/dp/1571744290/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
📄 My ET Hypothesis & Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/
