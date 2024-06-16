BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

18+ Wahhabis (ISIS) took hostage employees of the Rostov pre-trial detention center, Russia
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
112 views • 10 months ago

Part 1 - Wahhabis took hostage employees of the Rostov pre-trial detention center

They demand a car, weapons and the opportunity to leave the detention center

In this case, they are ready, according to them, to release the hostages. At the moment, riot police have moved towards the pre-trial detention center.

Part 2 - They got ISIS symbols and also grew Wahhabi beards.

And all this in a secure pre-trial detention facility.

Part 3 - Shots are heard in the area of the Rostov pre-trial detention center, where employees were captured, RIA Novosti reports.

Part 4 - The AFTERMATH - The employees of pre-trial detention center-1, who were held hostage by Wahhabi terrorists, have been released. The terrorists were shot dead. All six terrorists were eliminated, three were conscious, but died before the ambulance arrived.

Source - Footage taken from clips @Intel Slava Z



Keywords
terrorismciaisishostagesrostov
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy