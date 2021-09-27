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The 'Vaccine' Destroys Your Innate Immune System
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999 views • September 27, 2021
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi's DIRE WARNING - don't take the Jab!
Source: https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/7ca43fab-fa9d-46e6-ac7a-a0c739d9e277
This is How the Jab is Wiping Out Your Immune System, Terrifying
https://www.brighteon.com/2d34d4a7-f41d-47c0-8ed6-59300ab0805f
https://www.khanacademy.org/test-prep/mcat/organ-systems/the-immune-system/a/innate-immunity
Source: https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/7ca43fab-fa9d-46e6-ac7a-a0c739d9e277
This is How the Jab is Wiping Out Your Immune System, Terrifying
https://www.brighteon.com/2d34d4a7-f41d-47c0-8ed6-59300ab0805f
https://www.khanacademy.org/test-prep/mcat/organ-systems/the-immune-system/a/innate-immunity
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