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Open Letter To Pres. Trump Warning Of Global Reset
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209 views • November 02, 2020
The Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States in an open letter to the President warns the Great Reset is underway. Its architect is a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations. Mr. President, you are well aware that, in this crucial hour, the United States of America is considered the defending wall against which the war declared by the advocates of globalism has been unleashed. The Archbishops letter in full can be read following this link https://tinyurl.com/yx9pahcv
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