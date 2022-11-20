Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AL ROKER GETS HOSPITALIZED WITH BLOOD CLOTS AFTER PUSHING VAXX 11-19-22 SALTY CRACKER (mirrored)
153 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 9 days ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NRu0o9j19Z4D/

if it's not on mainstream fake news media it's got to be truecopyright owned by Salty Cracker


REMEMBER WHEN MICHAEL JACKSON STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE ILLUMINATI AND WHO RUNS HOLLYWOOD?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G8i4NQr9ire5/?list=notifications&randomize=false


Angry Arizonan obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today

https://odysee.com/@Velyaminov:a/Angry-Arizonan-obliterates-the-Maricopa-County-Board-of-Supervisors-today:3?r=HdXXqA6C9tsPdDRGDaKdBTU95ffwfGL7


Pfizer Was Fully Aware That Their 'Vaccines' Were Unsafe

Robert Kennedy Jr: "Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated, so they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnaal roker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket