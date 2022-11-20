AL ROKER GETS HOSPITALIZED WITH BLOOD CLOTS AFTER PUSHING VAXX 11-19-22 SALTY CRACKER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NRu0o9j19Z4D/
if it's not on mainstream fake news media it's got to be truecopyright owned by Salty Cracker
REMEMBER WHEN MICHAEL JACKSON STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE ILLUMINATI AND WHO RUNS HOLLYWOOD?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G8i4NQr9ire5/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Angry Arizonan obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today
https://odysee.com/@Velyaminov:a/Angry-Arizonan-obliterates-the-Maricopa-County-Board-of-Supervisors-today:3?r=HdXXqA6C9tsPdDRGDaKdBTU95ffwfGL7
Pfizer Was Fully Aware That Their 'Vaccines' Were Unsafe
Robert Kennedy Jr: "Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated, so they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway.
