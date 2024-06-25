BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BBN, June 24, 2024 – Homicidal government unleashing an AMERICAN HOLODOMOR
What is happening
What is happening
372 views • 10 months ago

Brighteon Broadcast News, June 24, 2024 – Homicidal government unleashing an AMERICAN HOLODOMOR


- US military involvement in ATACMS missile attack on Russian civilians

- The American #Holodomor: Idaho farmers denied use of their own water wells

- Government-engineered #famine, food supply destruction, and cocoa price increases. (4:32)

- East Palestine, Ohio train wreck spread toxic pollution across 16 states

- #Dioxins, biosludge, and deliberate farmland destruction. (14:27)

- Government's potential to starve millions of Americans through engineered food scarcity. (19:50)

- US/NATO attack on Russia, potential for WW3. (43:34)

- Why the US keeps provoking nuclear war with Russia. (48:04)

- Interview with Roger Stone: Advocating for a free and fair election in 2024. (1:01:11)

- Election integrity and media bias. (1:02:54)

- #Censorship and silencing conservative voices. (1:09:06)

- Trump's legal challenges and the potential for a rigged justice system. (1:14:27)

- Trump debate strategy. (1:20:10)

- US politics, economy, and potential Black Swan events impacting the election. (1:25:59)

- US-Iran relations, Biden administration, and Middle East peace. (1:46:20)

- Trump's election strategy and Muslim American vote. (1:51:03)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.

