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News Update - January 14, 2022 Part 2
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230 views • January 16, 2022
Huge fortune of gold found in a 1500 mile tunnel that goes from the Vatican to Jerusalem, Russia confronts NATO regarding troop build-ups, Iran releases CGI video of a missile attack on president Trump’s residence.
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Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
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