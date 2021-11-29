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Frank Mir VS Kubrat Pulev
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61 views • November 29, 2021
Ex-UFC champ Frank Mir was knocked out on his feet by Bulgarian boxing star Kubrat Pulev
El excampeón de la UFC Frank Mir fue noqueado de pie por la estrella del boxeo búlgaro Kubrat Pulev
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El excampeón de la UFC Frank Mir fue noqueado de pie por la estrella del boxeo búlgaro Kubrat Pulev
Journals
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