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Wake Up Neo - The Matrix Has You
demanufacterfakereality
demanufacterfakereality
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60 views • June 22, 2022

Are you ready to know the terrible truth? Can you handle it? Are you sure?


*Lots of effort goes into making these videos, I appreciate if people would share them and watch them to the end. For those who watch the entire video they will grasp the entire message I am trying to get across and appreciate it, as these things come to me naturally. I never ask for money or donations because I believe this information should always be free. You will never find advertisments in my videos, I do not promote any products like other truthers do all the time like a salesman.


Only a very small percentage of truthers will even touch on this subject, and most of them have small channels. Please support the small truther channels. Most big truther channels spread bad information that keeps people locked into this false prison matrix, even if they don't realise it.


I recently had an awakening of sorts that all religions are fake including christianity I know its hard, I never said it would be easy Neo I just said it would be the truth.

-Morpheus

The Matrix


Remember to decalcify the pineal gland by sungazing at sunrise and sunset, if the sky is smoked with chemtrails light a fire and stare at it for a couple hours. They don't want us using our full potential.

If we are ignorant to the astral plane while having no practice we'll be recycled back here for sure, it must be avoided ay all costs. Trust me you don't want to come back here for when "the gods" come back and the singularity happens aka the "mark of the beast" hive mind or the "second coming of jesus". Regardless, its important to have no fear, even at death.


Links:The Death Trap

http://howtoexitthematrix.com/2018/06/09/the-death-trap-and-how-to-avoid-it/


Journal of an Astral Traveler, how to navigate the astral

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/Journal-of-an-Astral-Traveler-How-to-Navigate-the-Astral-Plane.html


Solutions and exit strategy from the matrix

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/solutions.shtml

Keywords
archonsthe matrixreincarnation trapfalse lightenergy gridflat earth prisonthe netssoul prisonenergy extraction matrix
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