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BIOMETRICS & THE BEAST SYSTEM- AI, SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE, OBAMA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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908 views • November 18, 2021

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord)

(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com


Today's word: There's a lot of information out there on "Artificial Intelligence" and how it will "enhance and improve our lives." A.I. is demonic intelligence, false empathy, knowledge and calculated "wisdom" in the shell of a computer, attempting to understand and control human beings. Various dreams are discussed, God is showing us the path in the midst of the storm.


READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/biometrics-the-beast-system-september-14-2021/


Watch this prophecy on other channels:


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/vpgah5

OR SEARCH FOR mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/video/WbmVk2qKxrso/

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.


Follow this channel for updates.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.


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YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


Keywords
obamajesuscommunismtechnologyprophecyaiartificial intelligencenew world orderbeastend timessocial credit scorebeast systembiometricsrevelation 1344computersthe masters voiceiron spideriron kingdomfallen technology
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