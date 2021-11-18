BIOMETRICS & THE BEAST SYSTEM- AI, SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE, OBAMA

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Today's word: There's a lot of information out there on "Artificial Intelligence" and how it will "enhance and improve our lives." A.I. is demonic intelligence, false empathy, knowledge and calculated "wisdom" in the shell of a computer, attempting to understand and control human beings. Various dreams are discussed, God is showing us the path in the midst of the storm.





READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/biometrics-the-beast-system-september-14-2021/





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