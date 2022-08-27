© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1e3f1d47
08/24/2022 SET News reports Miles Guo’s exposure about US ban on EDA export to China. From August 15, the United States began to control its export of four technologies, including chip development software EDA. Tech decoupling will make the situation of the CCP worse than North Korea