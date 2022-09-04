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Sep 3, 2022 #NDNews: Natural disasters news every day. Disaster September 1-5. Live news live about bad weather. Earth's pain will cleanse the Planet from the humanity. In the world in a day about severe nature. Catastrophes are here and now. Global warming is not far off.

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Japan may collapse! Typhoon Hinnamnor is the most powerful hurricane of the year.





Typhoon “Hinnamnor” is the first super typhoon of the season and the strongest tropical cyclone of the year. Typhoon “Hinnamnor” merged with tropical depression “Gardo”.





It continues towards Okinawa, Japan. Typhoon will cause life-threatening flooding and destructive wind gusts. The conditions are expected to worsen on Sunday. With winds of up to 235 km/h around the Sakishima Islands and up to 125 km/h affecting the prefecture’s largest island.





Islands could get up to 300 mm of rain. The system is expected to turn toward South Korea. Wind speeds can reach 200 km/h, with gusts up to 300 km/h. There will be disruptions to the energy and commercial sectors.





Weather officials are calling on people to stay vigilant for mudslides, floods and swollen rivers as well as lightning and gusts.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTEkuT98fic