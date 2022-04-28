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Ukrainian Armed Forces have Launched a Massive Attack using Tochka-U Ballistic Missiles & Multiple Rocket Launchers at Residential Areas of Central part of Kherson. English, 042822.
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190 views • April 28, 2022
On April 27, at about 23:00 (MSK), the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a massive attack using Tochka-U ballistic missiles and multiple rocket launchers at residential areas of the central part of Kherson.
▫️The indiscriminate missile attack launched by the nationalists targeted kindergartens, schools and various social facilities in residential areas near Ushakova avenue, in direct violation of International Humanitarian Law.
Russian air defence units have repelled the attack of the Ukrainian troops launched at the residential areas of Kherson.
▫️12 high-powered projectiles of a multiple rocket launcher and 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down over the city. The fragments of one of the Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles has landed in Shevchenkovsky Park.
A part with a serial number was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian rocket in Kherson, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
▫️The indiscriminate missile attack launched by the nationalists targeted kindergartens, schools and various social facilities in residential areas near Ushakova avenue, in direct violation of International Humanitarian Law.
Russian air defence units have repelled the attack of the Ukrainian troops launched at the residential areas of Kherson.
▫️12 high-powered projectiles of a multiple rocket launcher and 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down over the city. The fragments of one of the Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles has landed in Shevchenkovsky Park.
A part with a serial number was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian rocket in Kherson, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
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