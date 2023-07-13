the-legend-of-atlantis-part-1-dawn-of-the-gods

Hopefull this video will be accepted and not rejected. I post movies with a goal for people to get the symbols and connect the dots. Most movies are banned and I try to find them to repost for people to get knowledge
This site should be censorship free but lately videos have been rejected for copyright issue, fuck the copyright , nowadays we need the knowledge to rediscover our true history.
