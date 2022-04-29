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You wonder why we stay divided?
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122 views • April 29, 2022
I was scrolling through the channel lineup today and came across this TV program. Programs like this are the reason why people stay divided! This movie is intended to keep you mad at people that are different than you! It is sickening!
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