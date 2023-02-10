YOU'RE IN A FINAL COUNTDOWN AS PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD COMES (TURKEY WAS WARNING-SOON I GO) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 8, 2023





Today is now 2/9/23 i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In todays video I'm going to reshare part of a video clip I shared days back when planet x system insider and FEMA insider mike from around the world went on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel and discussed what it meant if earths core really did stop and reverse which by what I'm seeing earths inner core did start reversing and now earths north Magnetic pole is shifting fast towards the West which means soon the pole shift will occur due to planet x/ biblical wormwood. You'll see an atmospheric cloud tail what others think is a UFO really was a warning sign of a planet x system object ( meaning one of the many bodies of the planet x system ) that passed over Turkey days before the massive 8.1 quake that slammed turkey. You'll see what I call an atmospheric tail created when certain planet x system objects pass earth even if from a far distance. I was going to show the strange cloud tail around a week ago though I was iffy on it due to it wasn't one long regular cloud tail though I'm at the conclusion it is an atmospheric cloud tail as I call them due to a planet x system object that passed over Turkey days before the turkey quake... You'll see Warnings that were given by animals before the huge earth quake in Turkey that media is now saying already killed up to 12,000 plus people. Strangely a World health organization leader came out saying to watch for a possible second one ( though he gave no location ) that will be worse then this one. As the elites of the world know what's coming. Turkey was a warning from God to the world of what soon is coming globally now that your planet you call earth is now on a literal countdown due to earths core stopping and reversing due to biblical wormwood/the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer that turned skies and waters red from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun the Brown dwarf star known as planet x or NASAS cover up name ( planet 9).... More massive either planet x system bodies or extra objects that have entered earth's solar system was caught by Me again on nasa stereo ahead cameras passing the sun as you'll see in pictures... Many have been showing large meteor debri that came in over Arkansas though what mainstream media don't show and what nobody is showing is debris also came in over Brazil and puerto rico also within the past 3-5 days. As I've said many times right now earth is going through a debri field from a separate planet x system body with planet x system debris coming in by clusters and our government is tracking 3-4 more planetary systems that also have debri fields so all that is coming in hot and heavy in clusters now. Soon though no more clusters but in waves or seasons as insider mike warned of the debris will fall. Meaning just as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from Christ amongst my other prophecy dreams from Christ and seeing Jesus in a dream his face shining as the sun as revelation 1 describes Christs facial features like the sun just as people describe in near death experiences. In my 7 fireball/ asteroid dreams from the Lord the debris came by the millions and that's what soon is coming. I don't think I'll be posting much more. I warned alot. Heed the warning and please love and forgive another. If love someone then show it. And please make Jesus (yeshua) your Lord before you're all out of time. We are on a countdown now literally... To my subscribers thank you all for your support and all the kind words that have helped me through the times I've had it rough.... Thank you all...

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bleIFb0VbNQ



