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How The Coronavirus Will Affect Recruiting
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17 views • March 20, 2020
The impact of the coronavirus is undeniable in our society and especially in the world of work. Layoffs and hiring freezes threaten our economy and cause concern for the future. Despite the worrisome outlook so many businesses are experiencing, there is a great opportunity for those enterprises willing to heed the advice herein.
In this premiere episode of Tribe TV, Jim Stroud - VP, Marketing, reviews the current work landscape and suggests a short-term business strategy that can have long-term positive ramifications. Tune in for a quirky but, informative consultation on how the coronavirus is affecting recruiting and how best to respond.
Tribe TV is brought to you by Proactive Talent, the most recognized and respected name in talent attraction and hiring. Receive free consultative advice from our CEO for a limited time by visiting the "Contact Us" page on our website. (https://proactivetalent.com/contact-us)
In this premiere episode of Tribe TV, Jim Stroud - VP, Marketing, reviews the current work landscape and suggests a short-term business strategy that can have long-term positive ramifications. Tune in for a quirky but, informative consultation on how the coronavirus is affecting recruiting and how best to respond.
Tribe TV is brought to you by Proactive Talent, the most recognized and respected name in talent attraction and hiring. Receive free consultative advice from our CEO for a limited time by visiting the "Contact Us" page on our website. (https://proactivetalent.com/contact-us)
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