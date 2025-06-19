Trump’s decision on Iran will be within the next 2 weeks

Trump’s decision-making on Iran is starting to look a lot like his approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war:

President believes there’s still ‘substantial chance of negotiations’ with Tehran

It’s always “just two more weeks”…

Within 2 weeks could mean this weekend, or Friday after stock markets close... read what Seymour Hersh says below!

If you’re wondering why Trump keeps chickening out, besides the intricacies of his character, there is a reason all these stories about Iranian capabilities and declining Israeli IADS came out today.

The fact that Iranian missile launches are occurring during the daytime hours, when it would be easiest for the IDF to hunt down TELs, is very telling about all the claims of Israeli air superiority. If they actually had it, the Iranian strike tempo would not be increasing. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what this means, and the fact the U.S. and others are emptying out the bases closest to Iran likewise speaks volumes.

Under all the propaganda they’re spewing out, the truth remains about Iranian capabilities and their actions betray that.

American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in his latest Substack article wrote:

A major U.S. bombing campaign against Iran is expected to begin as early as this weekend, according to (his trusted) Israeli and American sources.

Approved by the Trump administration, the strikes will focus on key military and nuclear infrastructure, including the fortified Fordow facility, where Iran’s most advanced centrifuges are located deep underground. The delay in timing, Hersh reports, is due to Trump’s desire to avoid disrupting U.S. markets when trading opens Monday.

The operation goes beyond targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities—it aims to destabilize the country's leadership. U.S. and Israeli planners are counting on internal unrest to break out, hoping that strikes on military bases, police stations, and administrative centers will incite broader opposition. Hersh says there are even unconfirmed reports that Ayatollah Khamenei may have left Tehran.

While some in Washington favor installing a moderate religious figure to lead the country in a transitional phase, Israeli officials reportedly reject this, pushing instead for full political control through a loyal replacement. These internal disagreements reflect a deeper divide over what post-strike Iran should look like. Intelligence circles are also looking to Iran’s ethnic minorities—particularly Azeris with alleged CIA ties—as potential tools to spark wider dissent.

The plan, according to Hersh, bears resemblance to previous Western interventions in Libya and Syria, where external pressure led to long-term instability and suffering. The attack on Iran, he warns, could have similar consequences, potentially fragmenting the country and inflaming the region—all while being driven by Netanyahu’s strategic aims and Trump’s desire for a major geopolitical “win.”

➡️Full article on Substack (https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/what-i-have-been-told-is-coming-in?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true)








