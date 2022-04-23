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The coming food supply shortage, burning down the house
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340 views • April 23, 2022
How to you cause a food shortage. Klaus Schwab has already predicted a food shortage crisis. World leaders are complying with this outcome. It’s not a conspiracy theory if you have the facts and it’s playing out before your eyes.
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