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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 22
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20 views • August 16, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we examine the importance of preaching the full gospel of the Kingdom of God plainly, without the use of persuasive techniques of the world. We also discuss how an honest presentation of the full gospel may result in a purified ekklesia of God, releasing the people perfecting power of God and, thereby, destroying the worldly wisdom of the wise and religious "experts".
In this episode, we examine the importance of preaching the full gospel of the Kingdom of God plainly, without the use of persuasive techniques of the world. We also discuss how an honest presentation of the full gospel may result in a purified ekklesia of God, releasing the people perfecting power of God and, thereby, destroying the worldly wisdom of the wise and religious "experts".
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