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RNC rebutted Biden's claims Trump is not inclusive: Stirewalt | Livin' the Bream podcast
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10 views • August 29, 2020
Shannon Bream and Chris Stirewalt discuss the effectiveness of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, how recent controversy over race and policing in Wisconsin may impact the 2020 presidential race and they forecast what this upcoming election may mean for Democrat and Republican seats in the House and Senate.
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