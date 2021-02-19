The Secret History of 2020 (in under three minutes) | Paleocrat Diaries, with Jeremiah Bannister

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FTR - F@ck Facebook and their Big Tech buddies who, while being complicit in this "Shadow Campaign," were "Fact-Checking" those of us who were blowing the whistle. Adding insult to injury, they went so far as to DELETE some of my videos & photos that were associated with my discussing the very things they now admit had been true all along. 🤬 Thank God for Telegram! 💯