Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There's Much More than Just the Federalist Papers
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 17 hours ago

If you want to understand the Constitution - its original, legal meaning - don’t rely exclusively, or even primarily on the Federalist Papers. You’ll want to read other federalists like James Wilson, Tench Coxe and John Dickinson, plus the leading Anti-federalists as well.


Path to Liberty: August 7, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentratification

