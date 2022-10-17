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"EUROPEANS HAVE BEEN DOWNGRADED TO LABORATORY ANIMALS" - MEPs PRESS INTERVIEW
In an extensive press conference, MEPs from various countries and political groups expressed their indignation at the refusal of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to attend the committee set up in the European Parliament on the contracts of pharmaceutical companies and the management of the so-called " pandemic"