The Power of the Spear of Prayer | John Dyslin and Alex Newman (1/19/23)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with Alex Newman on his show Liberty Hour. John speaks about the power involved
with prayer and the necessity of prayer during this season of trial. As Steve
Quayle one said, “There’s no physical solution to a spiritual problem,” so
being intentional and active in prayer is critical for countering the evils of
our day.
Full interview segment: https://www.brighteon.com/43638a35-ab6f-4f0c-adf9-5de61f0330c3
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
Liberty Hour: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/category/liberty-hour/
