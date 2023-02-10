Create New Account
The Power of the Spear of Prayer | John Dyslin and Alex Newman (1/19/23)
Nehemiah Project
Published 17 hours ago

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Alex Newman on his show Liberty Hour. John speaks about the power involved with prayer and the necessity of prayer during this season of trial. As Steve Quayle one said, “There’s no physical solution to a spiritual problem,” so being intentional and active in prayer is critical for countering the evils of our day.

Full interview segment: https://www.brighteon.com/43638a35-ab6f-4f0c-adf9-5de61f0330c3 

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/ 

Liberty Hour: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/category/liberty-hour/ 

Keywords
freedomlibertyjesus christjesusprayerpowertyrannynehemiah strong

