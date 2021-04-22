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Emmanuel Macron Smears Marine Le Pen Voters As ‘Hateful Cowards'
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43 views • April 22, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3672/emmanuel-macron-smears-marine-le-pen-voters-as-hateful-cowards
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3672-emmanuel-macron-smears-marine-le-pen-voters-as-hateful-cowards
Emmanuel Macron on Marine Le Pen Voters: “They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies. Powerful, organized, skillful, determined. You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fearmongerers. The French far-right. It’s here.”
On May 7th, 2017, the French population will decide the long-term future of their country as they decide between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in their Presidential election.
Link: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/04/macrons-deplorables-moment/
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3672/emmanuel-macron-smears-marine-le-pen-voters-as-hateful-cowards
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3672-emmanuel-macron-smears-marine-le-pen-voters-as-hateful-cowards
Emmanuel Macron on Marine Le Pen Voters: “They’re here. It’s they. It’s they who are our true enemies. Powerful, organized, skillful, determined. You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fearmongerers. The French far-right. It’s here.”
On May 7th, 2017, the French population will decide the long-term future of their country as they decide between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in their Presidential election.
Link: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/04/macrons-deplorables-moment/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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