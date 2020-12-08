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Lori Colley - Ep. 464 - HUGE!! Texas Sues States for Election Changes--Supreme Court Will Decide
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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214 views • December 08, 2020
December 8, 2020 Just after midnight, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for violating the Electors Clause of the US Constitution. Each of these states made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions, when the only body allowed to make changes is the individual state legislatures. Their unlawful actions have affected the entire nation, and now the Supreme Court will rule. Will it be enough to overturn the phony results?

Thanks for watching and praying!

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Links:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1336161955845959680
https://globalnews.ca/news/6526286/pompeo-china-investment-influence/
https://nypost.com/2020/12/03/john-ratcliffe-china-has-operation-to-influence-us-lawmakers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lin-wood-files-lawsuit-challenging-georgias-secretary-states-dark-unconstitutional-agreement-hillary-attorney-marc-elias/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/29/zuckerberg-paying-election-operations-vote-countin/ https://statescoop.com/georgia-buys-new-voting-machines-with-paper-trails/

MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r

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Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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