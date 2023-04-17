March 26th, 2023
You cannot have your own agenda and God's at the same time. Pastor Dean preaches about the danger of keeping an agenda and living as a soulish Christian while trying to follow God. The idols in our hearts will continually pull us away from Jesus and into sin. Crucify your flesh, surrender everything for the will of the Father.
"Oh let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end; but establish the just: for the righteous God trieth the hearts and reins." Psalm 7:9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.