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No One Forced You To Take Those Shots. Standing in the Evil Day. COVID and the End Times Bible Teaching.
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112 views • April 25, 2022
In this video I am presenting a teaching that brings forth God’s words in our current times of the COVID scamdemic.
Covered in this teaching:
Stay home while the wrath of God passes over the land
Seven Years of Insanity
No one is forcing you to take the Covid Vaccines.
Worried about loosing your job if you don’t get the Covid Vaccines.
The mark of the Beast, what does “causeth all” and “buy and sell” really mean?
Choosing to make God your source.
I use recorded candid conversations that I have with my husbands about every day events in our real lives that I think people can relate to.
View post and transcripts for this teaching at the following blog post
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/04/25/no-one-forced-you-to-take-those-shots-standing-in-the-evil-day-covid-and-the-end-times-bible-teaching/
Follow Hopegirl on:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM/
Gab: https://gab.com/hopegirl
Telegram: https://t.me/Hopegirl587
EMF Protection Products: www.ftwproject.com
QEG Clean Energy Academy www.cleanenergyacademy.com
Forbidden Tech Book: www.forbiddentech.website
Covered in this teaching:
Stay home while the wrath of God passes over the land
Seven Years of Insanity
No one is forcing you to take the Covid Vaccines.
Worried about loosing your job if you don’t get the Covid Vaccines.
The mark of the Beast, what does “causeth all” and “buy and sell” really mean?
Choosing to make God your source.
I use recorded candid conversations that I have with my husbands about every day events in our real lives that I think people can relate to.
View post and transcripts for this teaching at the following blog post
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/04/25/no-one-forced-you-to-take-those-shots-standing-in-the-evil-day-covid-and-the-end-times-bible-teaching/
Follow Hopegirl on:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM/
Gab: https://gab.com/hopegirl
Telegram: https://t.me/Hopegirl587
EMF Protection Products: www.ftwproject.com
QEG Clean Energy Academy www.cleanenergyacademy.com
Forbidden Tech Book: www.forbiddentech.website
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