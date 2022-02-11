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Exposing The Mega Maga Grift CPAC Insider Schlapp Is A Phony, Grifters Derailing America First
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50 views • February 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, which is the primary organization responsible for organizing CPAC. Schlapp has a substantial amount of power in directing the conservative movement's future, and insider Chris Ekstrom believes Schlapp is nothing but a conservative phony.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumce8-exposing-the-mega-maga-grift-cpac-insider-schlapp-is-a-phony-grifters-derai.html
Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, which is the primary organization responsible for organizing CPAC. Schlapp has a substantial amount of power in directing the conservative movement's future, and insider Chris Ekstrom believes Schlapp is nothing but a conservative phony.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumce8-exposing-the-mega-maga-grift-cpac-insider-schlapp-is-a-phony-grifters-derai.html
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