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Alex Jones Painting A Target On The Back Of "Q People" #ControlledOpposition
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341 views • October 10, 2021
Alex Jones Painting A Target On The Back Of "Q People" #ControlledOpposition
Everybody knows, including Alex Jones, that the people at the Capital on Jan 6th wearing Q garb were CRISIS ACTORS and ANTIFA. There weren't NO Anons storming the Capital and Alex Jones knows it.
Alex Jones is 95% TRUTH, but is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.
It broke my heart when I figured out who he really was. It was like losing a dear friend.
#AlexJones #ControlledOpposition #Mossad #Q #QAnon #Devolution #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #WWG1WGA #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Everybody knows, including Alex Jones, that the people at the Capital on Jan 6th wearing Q garb were CRISIS ACTORS and ANTIFA. There weren't NO Anons storming the Capital and Alex Jones knows it.
Alex Jones is 95% TRUTH, but is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.
It broke my heart when I figured out who he really was. It was like losing a dear friend.
#AlexJones #ControlledOpposition #Mossad #Q #QAnon #Devolution #HoldTheLine #WWG1WGA #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #WWG1WGA #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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