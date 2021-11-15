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Defending Adam Carolla: The Young Turks Rebutted!
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51 views • November 15, 2021
Ana Kasparian from The Young Turks recently went after comedian and radio host Adam Carolla for saying that "liberals have taken over the word "conservative" and turned it into a pejorative." Stefan Molyneux looks at Kasparian's non-arguments and dismantles a video which was nothing more than an embarrassing liberal smear job.
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Original Video: Adam Carolla Against Feeding Kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_FszonQ6Zs
Sources:
http://www.fee.org/the_freeman/detail/why-on-earth-do-we-have-a-student-loan-crisis
https://alibertarianperspective.wordpress.com/tag/student-loans/
http://www.amazon.com/Academically-Adrift-Limited-Learning-Campuses/dp/0226028569
http://falserapesociety.blogspot.ca/2009/06/professor-kanins-report.html
http://projectonstudentdebt.org/files/pub/classof2012.pdf
http://www.forbes.com/sites/specialfeatures/2013/08/07/how-the-college-debt-is-crippling-students-parents-and-the-economy
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/01/06/usa-studentloans-jobs-idUSL2N0KG1SW20140106
http://www.slate.com/blogs/moneybox/2014/05/08/unemployment_and_the_class_of_2014_how_bad_is_the_job_market_for_new_college.html
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/04/22/job-market-college-graduates_n_1443738.html
http://www.capitalisminstitute.org/3-unbelievable-food-stamp-statistics-in-america
http://cnsnews.com/news/article/447-million-americans-now-food-stamps-more-any-time-under-bush
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Original Video: Adam Carolla Against Feeding Kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_FszonQ6Zs
Sources:
http://www.fee.org/the_freeman/detail/why-on-earth-do-we-have-a-student-loan-crisis
https://alibertarianperspective.wordpress.com/tag/student-loans/
http://www.amazon.com/Academically-Adrift-Limited-Learning-Campuses/dp/0226028569
http://falserapesociety.blogspot.ca/2009/06/professor-kanins-report.html
http://projectonstudentdebt.org/files/pub/classof2012.pdf
http://www.forbes.com/sites/specialfeatures/2013/08/07/how-the-college-debt-is-crippling-students-parents-and-the-economy
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/01/06/usa-studentloans-jobs-idUSL2N0KG1SW20140106
http://www.slate.com/blogs/moneybox/2014/05/08/unemployment_and_the_class_of_2014_how_bad_is_the_job_market_for_new_college.html
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/04/22/job-market-college-graduates_n_1443738.html
http://www.capitalisminstitute.org/3-unbelievable-food-stamp-statistics-in-america
http://cnsnews.com/news/article/447-million-americans-now-food-stamps-more-any-time-under-bush
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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